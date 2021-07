The National On Demand: Deadly crane collapse, Chief justice followed, Vaccine booster shots

July 12, 2021 | Multiple people were killed when a crane collapsed at a construction site in Kelowna, B.C. A private investigator was hired to track Manitoba’s chief justice to try and catch him breaking COVID-19 rules. Plus, the WHO sounds off about rich countries considering booster shots while most of the world is waiting for their first vaccine dose.