New hair studio seeks to offer an inclusive space, gender-neutral pricing

The co-owners of Lower East Side Studio, Nancy Haddad and Daniela Pérez, describe their new hair salon as gender-neutral and inclusive. Their goal is to create a safe, welcoming space for both clients and staff. Our Toronto host Marivel Taruc spoke to some of the staff — and a client — of the studio to talk about the importance of spaces like this in the city.

now