The National On Demand: Haitian president assassinated, Manitoba drought, Habs game 5

July 7, 2021 | Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by gunmen, sending the country into a state of emergency. Farmers in St. Laurent, Manitoba are dealing with a disastrous drought brought on by the recent heat wave. Plus, the Montreal Canadiens’ Stanley Cup hopes come to an end after Tampa Bay Lightning take game 5, defending their title.