Skip to Main Content
Menu
Tokyo 2020
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Home
Video
Schedule/Results
Medals
Sports
Team Canada
Athletes
Paralympics
Watch Live
Video
Channels
Home
News
Olympics
Sports
Arts
Life
Archives
Music
Docs
Tokyo Today, presented by Toyota | CBC.ca Loaded
Olympics
Live
Tokyo Today, presented by Toyota
Olympics
48 minutes ago
Live
Tokyo Today, presented by Toyota
Started 48 minutes ago
Olympics
live
Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Recommended for you
now
now
now
now
now
now
now
Live
Tokyo Today, presented by Toyota
Olympics
48 minutes ago
Live
Triathlon - Men's Individual
Olympics
5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Surfing - Women's & Men's Preliminary - Session 2
Olympics
5 hours
Live in
5 hours
The Extra Hour
Olympics
5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Olympic Games Primetime
Olympics
5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Skateboarding - Women's Street
Olympics
7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Men's Volleyball - Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Venezuela - Preliminary Round
Olympics
7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Fencing - Women's Sabre and Men's Foil Preliminary
Olympics
7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Beach Volleyball - W/M Preliminary - Day 3 Session 1
Olympics
7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Rugby - Men's Preliminary - Session 1
Olympics
7 hours
Live in
7 hours
Trending Now
Abel, Citrini-Beaulieu capture 3m springboard synchro silver at Tokyo 2020
Diving
9 hours ago
6:56
Penny Oleksiak anchors Canada to silver medal while Australia breaks world record
Swimming
13 hours ago
12:55
Penny Oleksiak leads 4x100m relay team to final
Swimming
1 day ago
5:36
Canadians Pavan, Humana-Paredes open Tokyo 2020 with convincing straight-sets win
Beach Volleyball
1 day ago
5:34
;
now