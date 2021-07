The National On Demand: First Indigenous governor general, Cowessess child welfare, COVID-19 booster shots

July 6, 2021 | Inuk leader and former ambassador, Mary Simon, has been chosen to be the next governor general — the first Indigenous person ever to be appointed to the role. Cowessess First Nation signs an agreement with the Prime Minister and Premier Scott Moe to retake control of child welfare. Plus, some countries are already looking at the need for COVID-19 booster shots in the fall.