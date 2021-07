The National On Demand: B.C. wildfires, Habs Game 4, Residential schools awareness walk

July 4, 2021 | The fire that tore through Lytton, B.C. is suspected to be human-caused while firefighters from New Brunswick and Ontario join the effort to contain over 200 wildfires in the province. The Montreal Canadiens fight to stay in the Stanley Cup finals after a game 4 win. Plus, a 12-year-old is walking across Nova Scotia to honour residential school victims.