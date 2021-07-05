Montreal’s historic playoff run at stake

Radio

22:38

Montreal’s Cinderella playoff run is at stake on Monday as the Canadiens head into a do-or-die Game 4 in the Stanley Cup finals against the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sean Fitz-Gerald, senior national reporter with The Athletic, and Arpon Basu, editor-in-chief of The Athletic Montréal, share their thoughts on the history-making series.