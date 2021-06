He started out with his family’s cleaning business. Now, he’s co-founded a company that builds disinfection robots

Val Ramanand grew up working with his family’s cleaning business after they immigrated to Canada 35 years ago. Now, he’s the co-founder and executive chairman of a GTA-based company that has developed a disinfection robot used at hospitals across North America. Ramanand recently sat down with CBC Toronto to talk about his amazing story.