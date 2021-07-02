Afternoon show with Saroja Coelho

1:35:43

We're hosting an all-Canadian music jamboree celebrating families in all their constellations. From the Wainwrights to the Rankins, we'll share stories from musical dynasties, siblings who perform together, and bands that have become family. Inuk artist Elisapie shares her adoption story, soul singer/songwriter Tami Neilsen talks about her childhood on the road in a traveling family band, and we'll introduce you to Pantayo — a trailblazing family of queer artists. Sister songs, brotherly ballads, and the echo of elders. Also, your mom says you have to tune in.