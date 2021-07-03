Laura Lynch on climate, hope, and her favourite podcasts about the environment | CBC.ca Loaded
Podcast Playlist53:41Laura Lynch on climate, hope, and her favourite podcasts about the environment
Laura Lynch on climate, hope, and her favourite podcasts about the environment
2 days
Radio
53:41
This week we're joined by Laura Lynch, host of the CBC podcast and radio show What On Earth. To celebrate her show's first anniversary, Laura's taking us through some of her favourite podcasts on climate change.
Featuring: What On Earth, The Allusionist, Inherited, Saltgrass.