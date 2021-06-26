Skip to Main Content

Trauma resurfaces for residential school survivors amid discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

CBC News

2 hours ago
8:24

Trauma resurfaces for residential school survivors amid discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

  • 2 hours ago
  • News
  • 8:24

Bruce Allan, residential school survivor and resolution health support worker at the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society, says the support line has been used by survivors and non-Indigneous alike wanting to understand and share their stories. WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

More than 150 unaccounted for at Florida building collapse

News

1 day ago
1:29

Canadiens fans celebrate win over Golden Knights

News

2 days ago
0:46

Lehkonen OT winner sends Canadiens Stanley Cup bound

Hockey

2 days ago
2:07

Rescue crews at site of partial building collapse near Miami

News

2 days ago
1:00

Dress up dreams: Regina teen wears grandmother's custom made dress from the 1960s

CBC News Saskatoon

3 days ago
3:16

now