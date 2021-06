The National On Demand: Sask. residential school, Miami condo collapse, Habs Game 6

June 24, 2021 | A Saskatchewan First Nation announces it has discovered an estimated 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-storey condo building collapsed near Miami. Plus, the Montreal Canadiens set their sights on the Stanley Cup finals in Game 6 over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.