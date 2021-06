The National On Demand: Sask. discovery, N.S., N.B. border, Britney Spears in court

June 23, 2021 | A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school. A protest over isolation requirements closed the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Plus, Britney Spears spoke in court for the first time about the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years.