Infighting, allegations of racism plague Green Party

Radio

25:06

Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul made allegations of racism and sexism against some inside her own party after a tumultuous week that saw a potential challenge to her leadership and a Green MP leave to join the Liberals. With a possible federal election looming, CBC’s Rosemary Barton and David Thurton join us to explain what this all means for the future of the Green Party.