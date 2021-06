The National On Demand: AstraZeneca guidance, Supreme court nominee, At Issue on the Greens

June 17, 2021 | The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending provinces to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in most cases, citing better protection by mRNA vaccines. Trudeau nominates Justice Mahmud Jamal for the Supreme Court, making him the first person of colour to receive one. Plus, the At Issue panel tackles the turmoil facing Green Party leader Annamie Paul.