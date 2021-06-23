Summer Solstice

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- It’s the week of summer solstice, and it's Indigenous History Month. What are you doing to celebrate? What are you learning about the land where you live? In this time of reckoning - and especially throughout this month - there’s so much to come to terms with. With that said, this episode is focusing on Indigenous excellence and... on the light, the light of the longest days of the year. Celebrating Indigenous voices is something Reclaimed does every week of the year! And everytime the summer solstice comes around it's worth saying 'loud and proud': For Native people, every day is Indigenous Peoples Day -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he celebrates Indigenous brilliance and creativity with songs to bring you a different kind of light during this summer solstice. Get ready to dance your way into the summer for Indigenous Peoples Day, Indigenous History Month and these longest days with the most light of the year.