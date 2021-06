The National On Demand: Political racism allegations, Inflation, COVID science vs. policy

June 16, 2021 | Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and an outgoing MP allege racism within Canada’s halls of power. Canada’s inflation rate hit its highest level in 10 years last month, but is it here to stay? Plus, COVID-19 policy didn’t catch up with the science around aerosol transmission and it put lives at risk.