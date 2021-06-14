Pandemic litter and the push to curb it

Radio

3:48

Throughout the pandemic, the facemask has become a key tool in the fight against COVID 19. But it's also become an unsightly reminder of our problems with litter, as more and more of them clutter our landscape. And that's just the beginning when it comes to the pandemic's impact on litter. Single use plastics related to take-out food now make up a much bigger portion of Canada's overall mix. CBC's Blair Sanderson has this look at how researchers are using new techniques to better understand where litter comes from, and what to do about it.