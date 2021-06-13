Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project53:05The Birth Day

The Birth Day

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 53:05

When Sara DuBreuil found out she was expecting a baby girl, she and her husband Matt chose the name Cecilia -- Ceci for short. Sara thought Ceci’s arrival would be the best day of her life. She kept picturing the moment when Ceci, tiny and pink, would be born and placed on her chest. But that's not how it played out. Instead, it was a day of crisis that Sara felt totally unprepared for. She’s spent the first year of Cecilia's life coming to terms with what happened. Sara had never heard of “birth trauma” before, but as she grapples with her experience, she's learning many women have lived it, most of them in silence.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

How a N.S. man channelled fond memories of fishing with his grandfather into a random act of kindness

CBC News Nova Scotia

1 day ago
2:54

What can you expect after your second COVID-19 vaccine?

News

2 days ago
3:35

Hear the reaction to the 'boom' from this Canmore baseball diamond

CBC News Calgary

2 days ago
0:09

A solar eclipse can cook your eyes: How to watch safely

News

2 days ago
4:36

What police know about accused mass killer Nathaniel Veltman

The National

3 days ago
2:10

now