The Birth Day

Radio

53:05

When Sara DuBreuil found out she was expecting a baby girl, she and her husband Matt chose the name Cecilia -- Ceci for short. Sara thought Ceci’s arrival would be the best day of her life. She kept picturing the moment when Ceci, tiny and pink, would be born and placed on her chest. But that's not how it played out. Instead, it was a day of crisis that Sara felt totally unprepared for. She’s spent the first year of Cecilia's life coming to terms with what happened. Sara had never heard of “birth trauma” before, but as she grapples with her experience, she's learning many women have lived it, most of them in silence.