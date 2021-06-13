Skip to Main Content
Unreserved15:23'It has never been a secret that children went missing': Will the loss of 215 children be a watershed moment?

In late May, when it was announced that the remains of an estimated 215 Indigenous children had been found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, it was the leading news story across the country. Yet for many, it wasn’t “news” at all.

