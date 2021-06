FAMILY NAMES

Radio

22:56

Where do surnames O'Bomsawin, Mukash, and Ikey come from? In our culture, names are powerful gifts given us by our ancestors, highlighting a character trait that shows up at birth, or designating a life mission for each of us to embrace. But ever since settlers arrived on our shores, our names have been distorted, or flat-out fabricated. Together, we will explore and decolonize the stories of our FAMILY NAMES.