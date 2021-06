The National On Demand: Accused in London attack in court, Green MP crosses floor, At Issue

June 10, 2021 | The man accused in a fatal attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario appears in court. Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin defects to the Liberal Party after having scored a historic win for the Green Party in the last election. Plus, At Issue takes a look at the political reaction to the attack in London, Ontario.