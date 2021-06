Dacey

On this week's episode of The Intro we're featuring DACEY with two live performances and an interview. DACEY is a 5 member band from Vancouver who met at Nimbus Music School of Recording Arts. They make upbeat DIY RnB often in their bedrooms and are fronted by a Dacey Andrada. DACEY dropped their EP Satin Playground earlier this year it's quickly racked up over a million streams.