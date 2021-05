CBC MUSIC IN STUDIO AT THE JUNOS: THE BLOCK SESSION

Each weeknight on CBC Music, The Block travels musically across genres. Using hip hop as a central tenet, the show crosses many intersections within Black music from across the diaspora. For this special live Junos edition, The Block celebrates Black musical achievement of the past, present and future with a selection of live performances from Michie Mee, Ammoye, Dijah SB and more.