CBC MUSIC IN STUDIO AT THE JUNOS: RECLAIMED SESSION

Connecting the generations and Indigenous nations across Turtle Island and beyond, this Reclaimed session features performances from this year’s Indigenous Juno Award nominees and the next wave in Native music. From Nunavut to Wiikwemkoong, Denendeh to Tkaronto, they’ll celebrate the sounds of Indigenous folk, roots, blues, powwow step and moccasin gaze.