Julie Nesrallah hosts a one-hour recital of chamber music performed by a selection of nominees and winners from the 2020 and 2021 Juno Awards. Harpist Angela Schwartzkopf and flutist Kaili Maiments play pieces by Mark Nerenberg and Marjan Mozetich. Then violinist Jonathan Crow and pianist Angela Park take the stage for Beethoven’s “Spring” Sonata and the famous “Méditation” by Massenet.