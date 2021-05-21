Sometimes when your 20-year-old says she's at the library...she's actually at the library! It costs big money to dress modestly.

Skip to Main Content
Laugh Out Loud27:30Sometimes when your 20-year-old says she's at the library...she's actually at the library! It costs big money to dress modestly.

  • 23 hours
  • Radio
  • 27:30

Comedian Jeff Elliott divulges his struggles to keep up with our own aging. And Salma Hindy's parents would say - "Listen to Jeff!" - you're not getting any younger! Oh, what they wouldn't give for a married daughter. Recorded at the 905 Comedy Festival and Accent on Toronto in 2019.

