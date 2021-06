PiqSiq

Radio

14:48

On this week's episode of The Intro. We're featuring PIQSIQ with two live performances and an interview. PIQSIQ is a duo made up of sisters Kayley Inuksuk Mackay and Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik. They are originally from Yellowknife and blend traditional Inuit throat singing with modern technology. They've released 3 records. Their latest album beautifully combines narrative stories with music.