Skip to Main Content
Cost of Living10:44Intellectual property rights, global vaccines and the reaction to waiving patent rights

Intellectual property rights, global vaccines and the reaction to waiving patent rights

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 10:44

Despite demands for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines, the industry says lifting protections could hurt future innovation. But this month, the U.S. partly endorsed a proposal to let countries temporarily waive the intellectual property rights for technology and equipment to help fight the pandemic. Producer Jennifer Keene looks at why Big Pharma says we might need to stop and listen.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Anti-Asian tirade caught on video in Richmond, B.C.

CBC News BC

1 day ago
0:54

Trudeau asked about Premier Ford's repeated call for more provincial border controls

News

1 day ago
1:28

Canadian suing TikTok owners for using her voice

The National

3 days ago
2:12

COVID-19: How much protection is in the 1st dose of vaccine?

The National

4 days ago
8:03

Dinosaur Cold Case: Body Revealed

The Nature of Things

1 year ago
0:58

now