Intellectual property rights, global vaccines and the reaction to waiving patent rights

Despite demands for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines, the industry says lifting protections could hurt future innovation. But this month, the U.S. partly endorsed a proposal to let countries temporarily waive the intellectual property rights for technology and equipment to help fight the pandemic. Producer Jennifer Keene looks at why Big Pharma says we might need to stop and listen.