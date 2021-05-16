Canadian home internet prices went up in 2020 after dropping the year before

Radio

4:34

It may have been a luxury in the past — but with work, school and everything else being done at home these days — good broadband is critical for many Canadians. Many consumers have seen prices go up over the past year, according to a study commissioned by the federal government. Producer Anis Heydari finds out what's going on with the series of tubes leading to your house for the internet.