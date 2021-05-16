Skip to Main Content
Free beer! Just one of the many ways to get more vaccines in arms

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll-out across the country, Statistics Canada says more than three quarters of Canadians are eager to roll-up their sleeves. But what's to be done about the remaining twenty percent? Can incentives, from beer to burgers — even cash, convince the hesitant to get a shot? Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud takes a closer look at some of the incentives already available in Canada and the U.S. and speaks with marketing professor Stacy Wood about what could work, on what kind of timeline.

