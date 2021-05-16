Skip to Main Content
Atlantic Voice26:10Atlantic Voice: Taking the Lead: South coast musher finds freedom and Hollywood fame with her huskies.

Atlantic Voice: Taking the Lead: South coast musher finds freedom and Hollywood fame with her huskies.

  • 22 hours
  • Radio
  • 26:10

A Hollywood dog and his owners teach us to let go of judgement and live a good life. When CBC Producer Gavin Simms watched the Disney movie Togo, he couldn't shake the feeling that he had seen the star sled dog before. Not just anywhere but in his own tiny hometown of Hermitage, Newfoundland.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Anti-Asian tirade caught on video in Richmond, B.C.

CBC News BC

1 day ago
0:54

Trudeau asked about Premier Ford's repeated call for more provincial border controls

News

2 days ago
1:28

Canadian suing TikTok owners for using her voice

The National

3 days ago
2:12

COVID-19: How much protection is in the 1st dose of vaccine?

The National

4 days ago
8:03

Dinosaur Cold Case: Body Revealed

The Nature of Things

1 year ago
0:58

now