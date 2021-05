These parents are trying to raise their kids in an English-free home

A couple in Ontario are trying to raise their kids in an English-free home. Emmaline Beauchamp (Mshkogaabwid Kwe) and her husband Monty McGahey (Ozaawaa Giizhigo Ginew) are aiming to speak to their children exclusively in Anishinaabemowin, to ensure they carry the sounds of their ancestors.