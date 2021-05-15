Jamie Loftus talks Lolita Podcast and shares her favourite shows

Skip to Main Content
Podcast Playlist54:32Jamie Loftus talks Lolita Podcast and shares her favourite shows

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 54:32

Jamie Loftus is a woman of many talents. She's a comedian and animator, and you may have heard her on the podcasts The Bechdel Cast and My Year In Mensa. Her latest project is Lolita Podcast, a 10-part deep dive into Lolita podcast examines Vladimir Nabokov’s book and the many ways it's been interpreted -- and misinterpreted -- over the years. Today, Jamie joins us to talk about Lolita podcast and share some of her favourite shows. Featured in this episode: Lolita Podcast, You're Wrong About, There Are No Girls On The Internet For more info and links to these shows, visit cbc.ca/podcastplaylist

