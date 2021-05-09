What used car prices can tell us about inflation in Canada

The prices of many consumer goods are going up in this country. If you've tried to look for a used car or truck lately, you may have noticed that some "previously loved" vehicles are selling for prices closer to their brand new compatriots on the lot. Until the odd economic circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 situation clear up, some prices are expected to run hotter. Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to Scotiabank economist Rebekah Young about pandemic inflation and whether it's a spectre that's here to stay or just visiting briefly.