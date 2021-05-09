Cost of Living9:00Tax breaks for married senior citizens aren't fair, according to older single Canadians
Tax breaks for married senior citizens aren't fair, according to older single Canadians
1 day
Radio
9:00
Canadian seniors who are married or in a common-law relationship can take advantage of income splitting — a tax advantage that their single counterparts say isn't fair to those who are aging without a spouse. Producer Anis Heydari looks into why single seniors want, what they call, a more level playing field.