Tax breaks for married senior citizens aren't fair, according to older single Canadians

Canadian seniors who are married or in a common-law relationship can take advantage of income splitting — a tax advantage that their single counterparts say isn't fair to those who are aging without a spouse. Producer Anis Heydari looks into why single seniors want, what they call, a more level playing field.

