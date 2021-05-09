Why that two-year-old pickup truck is almost as expensive as a brand new one these days

The price to pick up a used Tacoma or F-150 has skyrocketed over the past year, along with the prices of a lot of other consumer goods. We ask: what do used car prices tell us about inflation? And, should we be worried? Plus, what happens to your delivered goods after you change your mind about that late night, possibly alcohol-induced online purchase? We head into the world of Krazy Bins, a liquidation chain that offers a shopping experience that is part treasure hunt and part Supermarket Sweep. And while the Golden Girls might thank you for being a friend, they'd be more thankful if you were married to them. For tax reasons. Senior citizens who are hitched in Canada enjoy a lot of tax breaks that their single compatriots do not — and it's leading to calls for a more even playing field for those who are aging alone.