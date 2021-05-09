The Art of Rest & Smuggling Jewish religious items into the Soviet Union

Radio

46:10

Pairing science with psychology, Claudia Hammond wrote the book on rest - and why we need more of it. The Art of Rest, reveals the activities (other than sleep) that can most help you relax, even if it’s something you struggle with doing. The previously untold story of Canadian hockey executive Sherry Bassin is recounted in a documentary by NPR's Gary Waleik. In the early 1980s, when he was general manager and assistant coach of Team Canada, Bassin risked arrest by the KGB to deliver prayer books and prayer shawls to a synagogue in the Soviet Union.