[Full episode] John Legend, Tracey Deer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Alan Alda

  2 hours ago
  Radio
  1:15:51

EGOT winner John Legend discusses how George Floyd's murder is spurring change, and why celebrities need to inform themselves before speaking out. Director Tracey Deer talks about her powerful debut film Beans — a coming-of-age story based on her own childhood experience of the 1990 Oka Crisis. Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Canadian star of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, shares how she beat out more than 15,000 others for the lead role of Devi. Actor Alan Alda talks about delving into his fascination with science and communication in his book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on my Face?

