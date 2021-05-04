NACI under fire for changing messaging and naming ‘preferred’ vaccines

News

2:21

For weeks, Canadians have been told to take the first COVID-19 vaccine that they’re offered. But the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has come under fire for recently changing its messaging — calling Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines “preferred” and that Canadians should weigh the risks of waiting for one of them. Farrah Merali digs into the mixed messages and the potential danger they can create.