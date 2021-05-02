Contact Tracing: the economic realities for four Canadians one year into the pandemic

Cost of Living10:02Contact Tracing: the economic realities for four Canadians one year into the pandemic
We check-in on four regular Canadians living through a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Producer Tracy Fuller speaks with the people who agreed to share their stories as they navigate Canada's economic recovery from the coronavirus, in the third installment of a series we call "Contact Tracing."