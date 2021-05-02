Vaccine shopping! How #GenXZeneca might be getting an edge over #TeamPfizer and the #ModernaMob

Radio

27:15

A year ago, the idea of shopping for your favourite vaccine didn't exist. Now, the first question after one is vaccinated is often "which one did you get?" What role is branding playing in the vaccine rollout? We look at whether it's a booster shot to the effort to immunize the nation. Do you rack up credit card points or frequent flyer miles, hoarding them towards your dream post-pandemic getaway? Watch out! The value of your points might be about to drop. Find out why you should "earn and burn" those points. And we check-in on four regular Canadians living through a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third edition of "Contact Tracing," we speak with folks navigating Canada's economic recovery from the coronavirus.