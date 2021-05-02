Skip to Main Content
The Doc Project54:06Whose Condo Is It, Anyway?

Whose Condo Is It, Anyway?

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • 54:06

When Craig Desson bought his condo in Montreal, he was finally achieving a big life goal of home ownership. But there was a question echoing in his mind. Montreal is on unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka (often referred to as Mohawk). And if Montreal is on unceded territory, can he really own it? Craig and Doc Project host Acey Rowe trace the claim to the land his condo is on back through history, through property booms and busts, from a group of monks who gambled it all away to some dubious cross-planting by one Jacques Cartier -- all the way back to the original inhabitants, for a conversation with Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon to hear what he thinks, and what he hopes for the future.

