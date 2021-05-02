Skip to Main Content
Insta-evangelism and Muslim TikTok: meaning making on social media

After decades of harmful presentations of Muslims dominated the entertainment industry, TikTok is changing the narrative. Entertainment reporter, Anhar Karim, says TikTok has the authentic representations of Muslims that were missing from his own life. Some self-help Instagram influencers evoke the feeling of televangelism of days past, says author Leigh Stein. She believes that there’s something religious going on in their comment sections that’s attracting millions of female followers, and yet, she feels that this brand of spirituality ultimately rings hollow.

