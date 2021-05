This Toronto mom is using TikTok to share her skateboarding journey and spread joy

Oorbee Roy was in her forties when she committed to learning how to skateboard. She was enjoying it so much she created the TikTok account "Aunty Skates" to share her progress — and she’s gaining a big following. CBC Toronto News at 11 host Kelda Yuen spoke to her about the message she hopes to share.