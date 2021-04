508: Democratizing Data

Radio

53:59

We tend to think of data as neutral, but it's more than just raw, blunt facts. The choice of what data to gather and how it's used, is political, but there are approaches to data for the collective good. Host Nora Young discusses the politics of data with Jer Thorp, author of Living in Data: A Citizen's Guide to a Better Information Future; and data for peacebuilding with Branka Panic, Founder and Executive Director of AI for Peace.