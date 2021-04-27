Political Protest Music

Radio

53:29

There are more than 100 anti-government protests happening across the world right now. Musicians are often the first to respond to political and social unrest -- and many have paid a high price for speaking out. Today's show is dedicated to the change-obsessed rabble rousers - from a Chilean legend who was tortured and executed for raising his voice, to a rap crew from India. People... get ready, it's time for some rebel music! Featured artists include: Halluci Nation, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Victor Jara, Calypso Rose, Fela Kuti and more...