Ideas from the Trenches: The Taboo Relic

Ideas from the Trenches: The Taboo Relic

  57 minutes ago
  Radio
  53:59

It's a relic deemed so taboo, that the Vatican threatened excommunication to anyone who speaks of it or writes about it. But for nearly a thousand years the 'holy foreskin' of Jesus Christ was widely considered to be the holiest of relics. University of Alberta PhD student James White is researching the relic's history, with an eye to understanding Medieval logic and concepts of the body.

