After George Floyd’s death, these Toronto filmmakers created a documentary on being Black in Canada

Two Toronto filmmakers released a short documentary last week exploring racism experienced by Black people and how it can shape one’s identity. "Battleground" was inspired by conversations Kwesi Thomas and Mark Bone had following George Floyd's murder. The pair started filming the week of his death and released the film the day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing Floyd. Angelina King spoke with those involved — and gives us a sneak peek.