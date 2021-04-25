It's not easy being green — or getting a green job, for that matter

The federal government is promising billions of dollars for the "green recovery" in the recent budget. The hope is the money will go towards lowering carbon emissions and creating more environmentally friendly jobs. But these positions aren't as easy to get as you might think, and it's not just about spending money. Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to a former oilpatch worker about how difficult his shift to the solar energy business was, as well as an economist about the broader implications.